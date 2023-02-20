Michael Thomas does not seem to be a fan of the NFL’s medical teams. After playing in just 10 games in his last three seasons, his argument seems personal but, even so, he went right for the throat.

Thomas tweeted, and then subsequently deleted, a pair of tweets that referenced his experiences and knowledge of medical professionals around the league. He described them as a whole as ‘sucks, cheap, and uneducated’ while adding that ‘their job requires barely any education’.

Again, Thomas’ point of view on the matter is interesting considering his health since 2020. In 2019, he led the NFL in catches, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game as Offensive Player of the Year. Since then, he has seen the field just 10 times including his latest three-game campaign in 2022.

It’d be interesting to see what some other players think about the available medical help around the NFL. As for Thomas, though, he very obviously isn’t a fan, deleted tweets or not.

Former NFL Players Set for Debut in XFL This Weekend

Saturday marks the return of the XFL after nearly three years of inactivity.

The league, which was rebooted in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, features eight teams with several former NFL players taking part. Among those include Seattle Sea Dragons receiver Josh Gordon, St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron, Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, Vegas Vipers receiver Martavis Bryant, Vipers defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. and Orlando Guardians safety Matt Elam.

Gordon, 31, is the headliner, having spent eight seasons in the NFL. In 77 games, Gordon hauled in 252 receptions for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned an All-Pro selection in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns and won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the New England Patriots.

McCarron didn’t find the same NFL success as Gordon, but is a highly-decorated collegiate player. During his tenure at Alabama (2010-13), he won three national championships — winning two as a starter. In 2013, McCarron took home the Maxwell, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Kellen Moore awards. In addition, he was named a first-team All-American.