New York Jets Contract Offer to Odell Beckham Jr. Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. will play for the Baltimore Ravens next season. He signed a one-year contract with the organization for $15 million. An impressive deal for the wide receiver who was one of the top free agents available at his position.

There were a few other teams in the running to sign Beckham. One of those was the New York Jets, who were potentially looking to pair him up alongside Aaron Rodgers. That would have been a duo the NFL dreams about, bringing two of the game’s stars together.

Of course, Baltimore wound up winning out but New York did make an offer. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jets made a “very competitive” offer to Beckham. While a deal was never struck between the two parties, there was a serious attempt made.

“That’s something the Jets couldn’t quite get to,” Fowler said during a SportsCenter appearance. “Maybe if there was more time, they would’ve gotten close enough to get it done. I do believe Beckham was intrigued about playing with Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers was intrigued about playing with Beckham. Just didn’t come together, but it was very close.”

Beckham earning a $15 million contract from Baltimore came as a surprise to some, especially coming off his injury. However, since they were able to offer such a lucrative deal, the Ravens were able to fend off any other competitors for the wide receiver’s services.

New York seemingly gave it their best effort in what continues to be a drama-filled offseason for the Jets. More is to come as well but unfortunately, Beckham will not be there to soak it all in.

Odell Beckham Jr. to play with Baltimore Ravens

Sorry, Jets fans. Beckham will not be heading to New York but he will be playing for another AFC team. Baltimore has been searching for an elite wide receiver ever since Lamar Jackson was named the starting quarterback. Now, if they can extend Jackson to a long-term deal, he will finally have a legit downfield threat.

Beckham has not played in a football game since February 2022, tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. Then, he was wearing a Los Angeles Rams uniform and could have been on his way to winning the game’s MVP award.

Minus the injury, the Ravens will be hoping for similar results with Beckham. The goal is to continually make deep postseason runs with Jackson running the offense and hopefully, lift another Lombardi Trophy in the near future.