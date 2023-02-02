Wife of 49ers LB Fred Warner Slams Eagles Fans, Says She Didn’t ‘Feel Safe’ at Lincoln Financial Field

The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed Wednesday she did not feel comfortable being around Philadelphia Eagles fans this past Sunday.

Sydney Warner, who married Fred Warner in summer 2022, was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game, in which the 49ers fell to the Eagles, 31-7. Sydney said she has no intentions to return following the experience in the stands.

“I’ll probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest, I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans,” Sydney said in a TikTok. “Like I’m 100% down for like riding for your team, like ‘Hoorah, let’s go team,’ but honestly I just didn’t feel very safe.

“Fred told me not to wear any red, I did end up wearing a red bag, but I had to end up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the ‘F you’s’ and the shoving and the whole thing.”

Sydney, a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” detailed multiple encounters she had with Eagles fans. While at a concession stand, one fan got in her face. Fans heckled her as she left the stadium, with one fan yelling “I hope your plane crashes.”

“I tried my best to just not let it get to me,” she said. “Like stay stone face, just walk and just let them throw stuff at you, say all the things and just get to where you’re going. Just block it out… The way they were just like ‘go home, go home’ but that’s fine. I get it but ‘I hope your plane crashes,’ I’m all about passion, but never again.”

Fred Warner Wraps Up 2023 Campaign

Fred, meanwhile, wrapped up his fifth season in the NFL — the second in which he earned an All-Pro selection. Warner thrived in DeMeco Ryans’ defense the last two seasons, though things will look different in 2023. The Houston Texans named Ryans their head coach Tuesday, bringing an end to his 49ers tenure.

“I hadn’t thought about it up until this point because, obviously, you think you’re going to win it all,” Warner said after the playoff defeat. “But seeing [Ryans] was emotional, it was. It was the first time it kind of hit me, right, that this was the last one with him, and we came into this thing together.

“I owe everything to him. He’s the reason I’m the player I am today. He’s fully deserving to go on and be a head coach. It hit hard today, for sure.”