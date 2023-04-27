Will Green Bay have a surprise for the Jets in tonight’s NFL Draft?

The sweetner for the Aaron Rodgers trade between the Packers and the Jets involved the two teams swapping spots in tonight’s first round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers now pick 13th, with the Jets taking No. 15. And there’s a distinct possibility that both teams may be looking to select the same player, or at least someone from the same position. We don’t know if the Packers hold any animosity about being forced to trade Rodgers to the Jets. If anything, a ton of draft analysts believe Green Bay got the better end of the deal. The Jets sent the Packers a second-round selection and a sixth-round pick for this year’s draft. Plus, next year, the Jets may owe the Packers a first-round choice. It all depends on whether Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the snaps this fall.

The Packers need an elite receiver to help Jordan Love, who succeeds Rodgers under center. And the Jets may also be looking for a wideout. Earlier Thursday, the Jets released a short video of Rodgers working out with Allen Lazard. The two-some paid off big for the Packers between 2018 and 2022. But the Jets signed him almost as soon as free agency started last month.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ➡

Allen Lazardpic.twitter.com/5VcCgOoy5M — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 27, 2023

Matt Miller, the super scout who works for ESPN, wrote that there could be a Thursday draft surprise because of what transpired with the Packers and Jets. And both teams may be trying to target Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s a one-time teammate of Garrett Wilson, a Jets’ first-rounder from 2022.

Miller wrote: “Jaxon Smith-Njigba, my top-ranked wideout, is expected to be off the board by the time the Jets draft at No. 15. He might even go to the Packers at No. 13 following their swap as part of the Aaron Rodgers deal — but if you’re looking for a Thursday night surprise, this could be it.”

Smith-Njigba, the former Texas schoolboy star, probably is the top receiver in the draft. But the position, as a whole, doesn’t have a ton of elite prospects. Smith-Njigba probably will be going somewhere starting in the low teens, or right when the Packers are on the clock. That means the Jets may need to leap ahead of the Packers for the wideout. So add that to the cost of the Aaron Rodgers trade.

Meanwhile, the Packers may be busier than normal because of the Rodgers trade. They also have an extra second rounder and could use the pick to package with the No. 13 selection to move into the top 10. Presumably, the Packers would try to move ahead of the Bears, who select ninth.

So it could be a crazy night involving the Packers and the Jets all thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade.