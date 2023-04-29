Will Levis could’ve been the next Baltimore Ravens quarterback via a first round selection. But it was not meant to be.

The former Kentucky quarterback might’ve been wearing purple, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This was before the Ravens eventually got a deal done with Lamar Jackson.

Levis eventually went No. 33 to the Tennessee Titans.

But it came down to a deadline and it eventually led to Levis’ slip out of the first round.

“The Ravens, if they hadn’t gotten a deal done with Lamar Jackson before the draft, my sense is they would have seriously considered Will Levis at No. 22 overall,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “It would have at least been a conversation. Because they didn’t know if they could get a deal done with Lamar. The draft was kind of an artificial deadline.”

If the Ravens and Jackson remained in a standoff, Levis could’ve been the future in Baltimore. However, he entered a crowded quarterback room with the Titans. That features Ryan Tannehill and last year’s draft pick Malik Willis.

Fowler reported the Indianapolis Colts were the logical destination for Levis at No. 4 overall, but the team opted for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Will Levis drafted by Tennessee Titans No. 33 overall

First round slip aside, Levis was the second pick of the second round. The Titans even traded up to select their potential quarterback of the future.

“I’m just ready to learn. I want to learn as much as I can from them, and be the best teammate that I can be,” Levis said. “I’m going in there to compete for sure, but I mean, they have a lot more experience than I have in the NFL, and I just want to learn from them and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

The draft situation was far from ideal. However, Levis said he was elated with the Titans.

“I mean, just to be yourself,” Levis explained. “You want to make a connection with the team, so that they believe in you for who you are, as a player and a person. I definitely feel like I found that with the Tennessee Titans. I’m very grateful to be a part of such an excellent organization.”