Will Levis sends Kentucky Derby cryptic tweet amid jersey number speculation

Will Levis was just having some fun on social media Saturday night. But were his tweets about the Kentucky Derby winner or his new jersey number for the Titans.

Well, maybe both? He was celebrating both Mage, the upstart winner at Churchill Downs, and possibly a number change from 7 to 8. Let’s get to the tweets.

Moments after Mage won the race after starting from the 8 post position, Will Levis tweeted: “It was always 8.”

It was always 8 — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 6, 2023

Then, within the hour, Levis posted “Referencing the derby winner…” Almost two hours later, he dropped another tweet: “… and my jersey number.”

Rookie jersey assignments are a big deal right now. The NFL Draft is a week old. And during the past week, teams around the league are announcing the jersey numbers for their newest players.

The Titans have yet to make the big reveal. Will Levis wore No. 7 when he played for Penn State, then Kentucky. But Titans quarterback Malik Willis, Tennessee’s third-round selection from last year, already wears 7. No one on the roster wears No. 8. So we’re thinking Will Levis announced his jersey news before the Titans made it official.

We’re also happy Levis is having some levity in his life. His ego probably still hasn’t healed from his draft slide. The NFL invited four quarterbacks to attend the draft in person for the first-round festivities. But after the fourth pick, once Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson were off the board, no team selected another quarterback the rest of the night.

Meanwhile, Will Levis sat with his girlfriend and family back in the green room, waiting for his phone to ring with any draft news. The quarterback and his entourage left KC the next morning and watched the rest of the draft from back home in low-key Connecticut.

The Titans selected Levis with the 33rd pick. He went two slots into the second round.

“I knew I was going to cry,” Levis told reporters after the Titans selected him. “The tears came immediately. I didn’t really know how the conversation was going to go. It’s one of those things where you feel like you are going to handle yourself and be composed. But the waterworks started flowing and emotions got overwhelming.”

The draft slide, however emotionally painful, also hit the checking account. Levis’ four-year rookie contract should be $9.54 million. That includes a $3.94 million signing bonus. For context, Richardson, the Colts selection at No. 4, should earn just under $34 million on a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year. His signing bonus is $21.72 million.

#Titans QB Contract Statuses



Ryan Tannehill

1 year, $27M ($0 guaranteed)



Malik Willis

3 years, $3.4M ($0 guaranteed)



Will Levis (pending)

4 years, $9.5M (est. $7M guaranteed) — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 28, 2023

Who knows, maybe Will Levis will attend the Kentucky Derby next year and walk the red carpet with the other big-name quarterbacks. It’s a perk of the position. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen all were there Saturday to watch the run for the roses in person. Their numbers were secure.