Will McClay reveals what’s next for Cowboys at wide receiver following 2023 NFL Draft

Although rumored to have interest in some of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t end up grabbing one until their final selection this weekend.

The team ultimately went with Jalen Brooks out of South Carolina at No. 244 overall after drafting a defensive tackle, tight end, a linebacker, a defensive end, an offensive lineman, a cornerback and a running back through the first six rounds.

After the draft, Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay opened up about the team’s game plan at the position. Dallas traded a fifth-round compensatory pick to add Brandin Cooks from the Texans in the offseason. On top of Cooks, McClay believes they’ll be able to lean more heavily on younger wideouts like Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert who showcased very little in 2022.

“We’re always looking to improve,” McClay said, via DallasCowboys.com “We feel like we have players on the roster that are improving. We talked about the maturation process of players like Simi, Tolbert. We have guys that have been here for a year and we’re looking for those guys to step up.”

Dallas open to additional free agency moves

Reporters asked specifically about the Cowboys potentially making a post-draft free agency move. McClay didn’t rule it out, but seemed to suggest it won’t come to that unless they see a need for it after evaluating the young receivers’ progress.

“If there’s an opportunity to do something in free agency, we’ll look at it,” he said. “We feel good about the group [in Dallas] because they’ve been here, they’ve been in the system. They were players that got drafted and didn’t play for the first year, so we’ve gotta speed up that curve there. If we have a problem, we’ll go out and get somebody to continue to try and improve it.”

One veteran wide receiver still available on the free agent market is T.Y. Hilton. After signing with the Cowboys late in the year and playing in five games, Hilton went back on the market. He ended the year with 10 catches for 159 yards and no scores.

Cowboys snag Brooks in the seventh round

Brooks finished the 2022 college season with 33 receptions for 504 yards and a touchdown. He also added 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. In his Gamecocks career, which included 22 games, the wide receiver racked up 55 catches in total.

He was not highly recruited coming out of high school. A member of the class of 2018, he starred at Hickory Ridge (NC). He ended up working his way up after starting his collegiate career at Division II Wingate.