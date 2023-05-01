The NFL Draft provided countless feel-good moments this year as prospects received the calls that will change their lives and kick off their professional careers. Former Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig had his phone call from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, which resulted in a passionate response from the Big Ten star.

Herbig went in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft at pick No. 132 overall to the Steelers. After getting the call, Herbig shared the moment on Twitter. Surrounded by friends and family at a party, the video captures the group erupting into cheers as the linebacker reveals which team is on the other line.

“Thank you sir, thank you so much,” Herbig said as he took the call from Steelers GM Omar Khan. “I can’t wait to be a Steeler! Let’s go!”

Over the last three years, Herbig emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in the Big Ten, turning into a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2022.

In three years, he posted some terrific numbers as a pass-rusher. He logged 137 tackles, 36.0 tackles for a loss, 21.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven passes defended.

As a junior in 2022, he rang up 15.5 tackles for a loss and 11.0 sacks.

Herbig essentially lived up to his billing from high school. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 138 overall player in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 20 linebacker in his class and the No. 2 player from the state of Hawaii, hailing from Honolulu (HI) St. Louis School.

Steelers draft seven new additions

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to make upgrades to their roster, coming off a 9-8 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

Pittsburgh had seven picks to fill the holes on its roster and did just that. To start, they added a stellar offensive tackle. Then, to kick off the second round, they landed a potential starter for the secondary.

The Steelers also signed an additional seven undrafted rookie free agents. Among the seven is a quarterback. They picked up former Minnesota star Tanner Morgan. Morgan threw for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns in five years for the Golden Gophers.

