Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air

Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott and a Jane Doe after she accused Irvin of “misconduct” at a Marriott-owned Renaissance Hotel — followed by the hotel promptly removing Irvin rather than fully investigating the situation. The only known or recorded interaction between Irvin and Doe was a brief exchange that reportedly lasted less than a minute.

TMZ spoke recently with witnesses of that interaction who claimed there was no funny business beyond a casual exchange of pleasantries. They also said the whole encounter did not last more than a minute. One witness, Phil Watkins, an Australian man, claimed to have watched and listened to the interaction, according to TMZ:

“Watkins says he was hanging out with his buddies, taking photos with the Hall of Famer outside the hotel where Michael was staying. As they walked inside, the witness says Irvin was approached by a woman as he was trying to go to the elevator. Sources close to Irvin say this is the woman who made the allegation against him.”

Direct quotes from the witnesses

TMZ then provided Watkins’ direct description of the incident:

“It was a positive, friendly conversation. They had a brief interaction, it was 30, 40 seconds, he kept his distance at all times, stood about a meter away from her, they ended with a handshake and he literally turned around and went to the lift (elevator).”

TMZ asked if he saw anything improper go on between the two:

“Not at all. Not at all. There was a little bit of laughter. Obviously a jovial conversation. Nothing untoward for me to actually take notice of what was going on,” Watkins said.

TMZ also caught up with a second witness, Bryn Davis, who recounted a similar story as Watkins:

“We walked back to go into the bar, (Irvin) went straight to go to his hotel room, and I guess somebody that worked there, I don’t know if it was a waitress or a bartender I guess came up and said, ‘Hey Michael Irvin.’ And he said, ‘Oh, nice to meet you, I’m Michael’ and shook her hand. The crazy part was it was like a 30-second interaction. It could’ve been a minute. I didn’t really think much of it ’cause it was just a fan kind of thing.”

A pair of witnesses to back up what Michael Irvin’s team claimed in the lawsuit. That the exchange between him and the woman was standard and in no way seemed to involve any misconduct.