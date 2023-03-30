Woman Who Claims Jerry Jones is Her Father Files Defamation Suit Against Cowboys Owner

A 26-year-old woman who claims that Jerry Jones is her father has filed a defamation suit against the Dallas Cowboys owner.

In addition to Jones, Alexandra Davis has filed the 22-page defamation suit against a longtime Arkansas friend and a Cowboys spokesman. She alleges the three men “initiated a deliberate plan” to portray her as an “extortionist” and “shakedown artist” whose motivation was money and greed, per Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

Davis, a Congressional aide, originally filed a lawsuit in March 2022. She indicated Jones paid her $375,000 and set up two trusts to conceal that he was her biological father. She states in her new filing that in the weeks after the lawsuit, Jones and his representatives publicly attacked her character. Davis is seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages. Davis filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Texarkana, Texas.

“Not once did Defendant Jones or any of his agents ever deny that Plaintiff was Defendant Jones’ daughter,” Davis’ Dallas lawyers, Jay K. Gray and Andrew A. Bergman, wrote. “Instead, Defendant Jones chose the avenue of calling his own daughter an ‘extortionist’ merely to make his own public image less despicable by attempting to discredit Plaintiff’s reputation and character in the public eye.”

Alexandra Davis Accuses Jerry Jones of Smearing Her Reputation

Davis told the outlet in a statement that all she wanted was for Jones to acknowledge her as his daughter. She says that not only did that not occur, but Jones proceeded to “smear” her reputation.

“Rather than acknowledging his child… my father and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” Davis said. “I have been falsely accused of a shakedown and extortion. In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution. I will not stand by and let my father’s actions or words define me or my future.”

Jones, 80, is currently facing a separate sexual assault lawsuit. The personal injury lawsuit filed in 2020 stems from an alleged incident in 2018. A court dismissed the case in 2022, but now it appears it’ll be headed back.

The suit claims that Jones grabbed and kissed a woman on the mouth on Sept. 16, 2018. It alleges that he acted without consent. The victim, identified as Jane Doe, said she endured “severe emotional distress” and “psychological pain and suffering” because of the incident.

In a response to the allegations, Jones called the claims “malicious and hurtful.”