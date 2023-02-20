XFL Broadcaster Takes Uncalled-For Shot at Tony Romo

Although Tony Romo is likely relaxing and enjoying the NFL off-season somewhere this weekend, he caught a stray jab from the XFL on Sunday. The XFL debuted their first slate of 2023 games this weekend, and the San Antonio Brahmas hosted the St. Louis Battlehawks.

During the game, Brahmas kicker John Parker Romo made an early field goal for a 3-0 lead. The similarity in his last name and the game’s location in Texas was all one commentator needed to hear. He quickly pulled out one of the oldest jokes Dallas Cowboys fans have heard since Romo’s time at the helm.

"You've got a Romo playing football in Texas in February." – @MattBarrie pic.twitter.com/8yS1zBidZM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2023

“Also by my math, you’ve got a Romo playing football in Texas in February,” said the commentator.

Tony Romo catches stray insult during XFL game

The joke might actually serve as a small relief for Romo after a rough stretch with critics over the past months. In some ways it might be nice to get back to hearing tried and true insults about his NFL career. Despite whatever he feels about it, fans of the longtime Dallas quarterback were quick to jump to his aid online.

For every fan who laughed at the joke there seemed to be another wondering how long the commentator had been cooking up the Texas-Romo connection before getting a chance to use it live on-air.

While Romo never got past his playoff demons, his career has left a mark on the Cowboys franchise. Romo retired the all-time passing leader in franchise history, ahead of Troy Aikman on the stat sheets. When Romo stepped aside, he had racked up 34,183 total passing yards and 248 passing touchdowns — with a career record of 78-49.

Dak Prescott seems poised to pass Romo as of now, but he’s going to need another 82 touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards over the rest of his career with the Cowboys if he’s going to knock down Romo.