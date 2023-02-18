WATCH: XFL Transparent Replay System is Exactly What the NFL Needs

One thing every NFL fan can agree with is that officiating needs work. Controversial decisions were littered throughout the entire playoffs, with a holding call against the Philadelphia Eagles capping things off in the Super Bowl. No matter what Roger Goodell says, some kind of improvement is needed from the officials.

While it might not be the solution, the XFL has deployed a helpful system for the fans. During a replay review, the conversation between the on-field official and the booth is part of the broadcast. The move was put on display during the season opener on Saturday.

XFL VP of Officiating and Rules Innovation Dean Blandino was on the case, working on a catch replay. You can see how he communicated down on the field at Choctaw Stadium, explaining the entire situation. Blandino then gave out all the needed information before an announcement was made to the crowd.

You can watch the full moment here.

A look at the XFL Command Center and replay system on the ESPN broadcast.



Dean Blandino, the XFL VP of officiating and rules innovation, relays a review ruling to the ref. 🏈📺🦓 pic.twitter.com/VPiNQNedgJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2023

NFL needs to follow lead of XFL, Dean Blandino

Blandino was a long-time referee in the NFL and has worked with FOX during games over the past few seasons. He has given out analysis on controversial calls but at the same time, he is not in the booth listening to the discussion. All Blandino can do is give his opinion when working on NFL broadcasts.

Now being the one making the actual decision, listening to Blandino’s thought process and explanation with the referee is exactly what the NFL needs. Viewers would get a whole lot more clarity on important decisions instead of being left in the dark.

After all, the NFL views itself as an entertainment business more than anything. Enough decisions have caused an uproar that the league should feel comfortable adding this feature. Especially if they are going to do as good of a job explaining plays on the fly as Blandino.