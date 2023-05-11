Former Louisville Cardinals linebacker Yasir Abdullah has inked his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After realizing his NFL dream when he was selected by the franchise with the first pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Abdullah is getting paid, as Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 shared the details of his contract to Twitter on Thursday.

“#Jaguars Yasir Abdullah deal: four years, $4.205 million, $363,216 signing bonus, salaries $750,000, $915,000, $1.03 million, $1.145 million,” tweeted Wilson.

Moreover, the former Louisville linebacker spent five seasons with the Cardinals, improving and building upon each previous year. He broke out in a big way over the last two seasons, reaching at least 9.5 sacks in both 2021 and 2022. All in all, Abdullah accumulated 209 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions over his time with the program.

Abdullah is a former three-star recruit out of Miami Carol City (FL) who was the No. 821 recruit in the nation as a part of the 2018 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Moving forward, the Jaguars will hope to get the immense production out of Yasir Abdullah that Louisville enjoyed for many seasons. He’s got some serious potential, and it should be fascinating to watch.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about former Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah

Moreover, NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlien examined almost every prospect available in the 2023 NFL Draft, and here’s the conclusions he drew regarding Yasir Abdullah.

“Teams will need to decide whether to play him as a 3-4 rusher or try him as an off-ball linebacker in a 4-3 defense,” wrote Zierlein. “One look at the size and length will turn most 3-4 teams off, but the tape tells a different story. His leverage, power and agility mitigate size issues, while his nose for the football has created production as a run defender, pass rusher and special teams tackler. He’s not a fluid mover, but he’s hardly stiff and is always near the play.

“The rush production might not be translatable on the next level, but Abdullah has the talent and tenacity to become a solid pro who can play immediately on special teams.”

Additionally, Zierlein listed Abdullah’s strengths as follows, “Impressive production in impact categories. Densely muscled with booming upper-body power. Batters in-line tight ends with heavy hands. Surprising short-area foot agility getting to the ball. Sturdy base adds fuel to his leverage on the move. Strength and quickness make him dangerous on twists. No wasted steps once he gets to the rush edge. Stalking speed to close on the quarterback.”

After a fruitful couple of seasons with Louisville, Yasir Abdullah will hope to translate his talents into a successful NFL career, with all of Cardinals faithful rooting for him.