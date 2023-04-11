Youth Football Player Cooks Pro Bowl Receiver Tyreek Hill at Camp

Recruiters, take a look at this kid who nearly made Tyreek Hill lose his shoes. The Dolphins receiver was hosting his youth football camp over the weekend. And the Cheetah can’t assume his skills are omnipotent.

Thankfully, there’s video of this Tyreek Hill on-field faus pax. Have a look. It’ll make your morning. Or afternoon and night. Promise. The ML Football social media account shared the clip with the caption “7 X Pro Bowl Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen.”

7x Pro Bowl #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/9JM36p1TwB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 9, 2023

The Miami receiver put on his “Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp” in front of the home folks in Miami this past weekend. The kids could learn new moves and tinker with their developing skills. And meeting Hill, a huge NFL star, could be a huge drawing card.

In this drill, Hill was shadowing the young receiver as he used single coverage as a cornerback. Note that Hill usually isn’t in this position. The teenager ran a vertical, then momentarily stopped as if he was cutting off his route. Hill bought the fake and fell to his knees. Then the kid sprinted towards the end zone and caught the ball just as he got there.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s a touchdown for kids and a forgettable moment for Tyreek Hill. All the camp participants swarmed the field to celebrate. Maybe Hill secretly gave them this moment as a way to motivate all the guys. Or perhaps the kid really did get the best of one of the most elite receivers in the league.

Meanwhile, check out this photo gallery. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently did some early off-season work with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft.

Tyreek Hill recently delivered some stunning news. He says this last contract with the Dolphins will be his final one. Then it’s all over.

“I’m going for 10,” Hill said during an interview on the “Totally Offensive” podcast last week.

“I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m going to call it quits.”

If he does follow through with his promise, the Cheetah ends his storied career after the 2025 season. But trust us, Hill doesn’t seem to be dwelling on the retirement date. He was too busy with some friendly trolling of the Chiefs, his team before the trade to the Dolphins.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re gonna do?” Tyreek Hill asked. “Guess what we’re gonna do? I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day,” Hill said. “You better change the signals, I know every signal you all got.”