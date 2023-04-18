NFL Fans Are Worried About YouTube TV’s Delay Ahead of Sunday Ticket Acquisition

NFL fans are worried about YouTube TV ahead of its Sunday Ticket acquisition amid streaming issues.

The problem centered around a lengthy live delay. Obviously streaming services are behind a regular cable network, but it’s not too noticeable.

However, YouTube TV might be a different animal since it’s strictly an internet service.

“YouTube TV was 54 seconds behind real-time for the last Super Bowl,” Warren Sharp wrote on Twitter. “Not sure the delay for a regular Sunday afternoon during next NFL season with Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV but likely more than it was with DirecTV (with dish, latency of ~ 24-30 seconds) …

“For live betting it matters how ‘off’ your TV is from real-time. For the average fan who isn’t betting, the annoyance will be seeing local beat reporters tweet play results well before you see them or NFL tweet a TD highlight before it happens on your TV.”

Basically, the biggest concerns are over live sports betting. The ability to bet games in real time on many different props or spreads could be ruined with teh live streaming market.

Or at the very least, vastly affected.

ESPN’s Matt Miller said the delay was his biggest question about the service. Sharp’s tweet went viral for the delay stats.

Based on the last Super Bowl, YouTube TV was nearly a minute behind the actual feed. The Fox Sports app, for example, was just a little over 23 seconds behind.

Get ready for a lot of complaining based on these metrics.

NFL Sunday Ticket Prices on YouTube TV Revealed

Per NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the cost for YouTube TV subscribers comes in at $349 for the season or $249 if you purchase prior to June 6. If you want to bundle with RedZone, the price goes up to $389 or $289 before that June 6 deadline.

For those non-YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be a tad more expensive.

The price goes up to $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket or $349 if purchased before June 6. The bundle with RedZone rings up at $489 or $389 before the deadline.

NFL Sunday Ticket was previously available on DirecTV. The service paid the league $1.5 billion for the rights to the package.

That’s not exactly the cheapest price for the NFL Sunday Ticket. But it probably won’t deter many from adding it to their monthly expenses.

The most expensive purchase ($489 for non-subscribers plus the RedZone bundle) comes out to $27.17 per week for the 18-week schedule. The cheapest ($249 for subscribers before June 6) works out to $13.83 per week.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch out-of-market games by accessing every game on the schedule each week. It’s the most popular sports bundle available.