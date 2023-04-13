YouTube TV Responds To NFL Fans’ Concerns About Sunday Ticket Broadcast Delay

NFL Sunday Ticket is going streaming as it heads to YouTube TV. But does that mean there will be a delay?

As it turns out, viewers will know if they’re behind at all, according to a company spokesperson.

Sunday Ticket will make the move to YouTube TV this coming season, and the company recently announced what it will cost for the service. But questions have risen about what the delay will be since it’ll be streaming, and a YouTube TV spokesperson said viewers will be able to see how far behind they are.

“The YouTube TV team is working on building a high-quality Sunday Ticket experience,” the spokesperson told Pro Football Talk. “Overall, YouTube TV is built on the infrastructure that powers YouTube and reliably serves billions of playback every day. Users can check their Live Latency in ‘Stats For Nerds’ directly in the YouTube TV app. We’re always working to find the right tradeoff between latency, buffering and quality.”

Earlier this week, the company announced the prices for Sunday Ticket. The cost for YouTube TV subscribers comes in at $349 for the season or $249 if you purchase prior to June 6. If you want to bundle with RedZone, the price goes up to $389 or $289 before that June 6 deadline.

For non-YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be a bit more expensive.

The price goes up to $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket or $349 if purchased before June 6. The bundle with RedZone rings up at $489 or $389 before the deadline.

Suffice to say, fans aren’t too happy with those numbers.

“I was waiting to see what Sunday Ticket would cost on YouTube TV,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “These prices are a HARD NO for me and YouTube TV has become way too expensive on it’s own, since all we do is watch sports on there. Time to cancel the subscription.”

“@YouTube Yall really going to be making Sunday ticket too effing expensive to afford?” another one tweeted. “Direct tv had trouble for a reason. Yall forgot inflation is already fucking everyone? Common now. That’s ridiculous.”

Still, Sunday Ticket remains the best way for NFL fans to watch out of market games during the season. After multiple issues last season, it’ll be interesting to see how things go now that it’s moving on from DirecTV and venturing into the streaming world.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.