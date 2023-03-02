Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Against Jail Sentence in Domestic Violence Case

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is officially heading to prison after committing horrifying acts of domestic assault on the mother of his young child while the child was in the room.

The charges stem from a video that the victim, Kristin Evans, released of the assault. Which she did in order to raise awareness of the incident so that Stacy would be arrested. The video itself shows Stacy grabbing Evans and throwing her into a television, which is broken and falls on top of her. It also showed Stacy repeatedly hitting and yelling at Evans. Upon release of the home video, it spread like wildfire across the internet and Stacy was eventually arrested. Now, he’s been sentenced to six months in prison plus an additional year of probation.

However, shortly after the sentences were announced for Stacy, Evans made a video voicing her concerns over Stacy going to prison for six months due to the effect his absence would have on their son while also claiming that he has changed since the assault. Here were her full comments in the video:

Kristin Evans statement on Zac Stacy’s prison sentence

“Before all of this happened to me and I released these videos, I really had no idea how the world worked. I was in an extremely vulnerable time in my life. The police were not arresting my abuser. He showed no signs of remorse and he ran to another state. So I released the videos, so that he would get arrested. I advocated for domestic violence victims because I’m a survivor. And not a lot of people understand that difficulty that we go through in balancing the safety for ourselves and what’s right for our children.

“This is not some man that just walked up off the street and did this to me. I have to speak to this man and exchange a child and co-parent with this man for the rest of my life. And thankfully, because the law didn’t offer much protection, he decided to change. So, through cognitive behavioral therapy, he was able to make a significant adjustment in his behavior and communication. And over the last six months, he’s consistently shown an improvement. As well as our son enjoying spending time with him.

“My concern was our son. And what kind of phycological effect it would have on him having his father gone for six months or more. I’m an advocate for mental health and I will continue to be an advocate for mental health. Because once you deal with your trauma and learn proper coping skills, you can change.”