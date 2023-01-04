Zac Taylor Reveals What Sean McDermott Told Him After Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared a conversation on the field at Paycor Stadium after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of their game Monday night.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the terrifying incident, Taylor detailed the conversation and what McDermott initially told him.

Inside look at what happened on Monday, #Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says that #Bills coach Sean McDermott told him: "I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn't be coaching this game."



“The first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor said, via Syracuse.com. “In that moment he really showed who he was. That all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him and being there for his family at the hospital.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after making the play before falling back to the field. Medical personnel administered CPR and used an AED before putting him in an ambulance. Hamlin was then taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As Hamlin left the field, ESPN “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Joe Buck said both teams would begin a five-minute warm-up before resuming play. Though Buck confirmed this to be the case while speaking with the New York Post, the NFL, meanwhile, called it “ridiculous” to think anyone considered resuming the game.

Zac Taylor Details What He Heard From NFL

Taylor said he felt zero directive from the league to continue playing.

“It was just, let’s particularly give Buffalo space to process as a team because they had not done that,” Taylor said. “They had just been there for Damar. We’ve been through this situation a million times where there’s an injury on the field and something happens on the field and just the natural process is you give yourself a couple minutes.

“… It was just let’s let these moments play out and see what the next step is as people get a chance to get their minds right. And ultimately that’s what led to the decision there.”

The Bills provided an update Wednesday on Hamlin’s condition.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a statement. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”