Zac Taylor’s Wife Organizes Get-Well Cards for Damar Hamlin From 40 Cincinnati Schools

Thankfully there has been some good news involving Damar Hamlin today. Children sent cards for the NFL player. Sarah Taylor, the wife of Zac Taylor started a campaign to collect get-well cards from Cincinnati schools.

What started out as just one school has now expanded to 40 area schools. These letters and cards show how kind kids can be. It is a great effort from Sarah to get this put together and have it reach so far.

Hopefully, now that Damar Hamlin is awake, he will be able to read some of these cards when they are dropped off at the hospital on Friday.

Check out some of these cards from the kids below.

How cool is this! Sarah Taylor ( Zac’s wife) started a campaign to kids at her children’s school make cards for #DamarHamlin – now 40 Cincy schools are taking part!! All these letters of love and support will be dropped off for the Hamlin family tomorrow at hospital.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/IssC5CadaT — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 5, 2023

Ever since Monday night, there has been an outpouring of love and support. Not just from the NFL world but from the entire sports world and even further. When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, no one knew what to do. However, a lot of people have come together in the days since to not just support Hamlin but one another as well.

These cards are just a little gesture, but it means a lot. Those kids don’t have thousands of dollars to donate to charity or a platform online, but these cards are going to get to where they need to go and should bring some extra joy to Hamlin and his family during this difficult time.

Also on Thursday afternoon, the doctors for Damar Hamlin had a press conference. Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that the Bills safety woke up. He was able to follow commands, as well as communicate, via writing.

One of the first things that Hamlin asked was “Did we win?” The doctors detailed that conversation.

“When he asked, ‘did we win?,’ the answer is yes, you know, Damar, you won,” Pritts explained. “You’ve won the game of life and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

Everyone is hoping to hear more good updates in the coming days. Damar Hamlin has been through so much. The recovery process is going to take time, but for now, we have some positive momentum.