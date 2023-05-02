It didn’t take long for former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet to make an impact on the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Pete Carroll noted the second-round pick will compete with returning starter Kenneth Walker. Walker was drafted in 2022 out of Michigan State and starred as a rookie.

But, there’s already a competition brewing in the Seahawks backfield.

“He’s so versatile,” Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling. And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There’s so many positives about these guys.”

As a rookie, Walker ran 228 times for 1,050 yards, nine touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry, 27 catches and 165 receiving yards.

There’s no question Charbonnet broke out in college football at UCLA once he transferred from Michigan. It turned him into a near-top 50 pick.

In his senior season, Charbonnet had eight games with 100 or more rushing yards, led the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game averaging 135.9, and led the nation in all-purpose yards per game with 168.

While it can be appreciated Carroll wanted to keep competition fresh, it’s curious that Charbonnet could take over as the starter considering Walker’s skill.

It was an up-and-down season for Seattle, but the Seahawks finished 9-8 and lost in the NFC Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Walker was a big reason why, in addition to Geno Smith, the Seahawks had a bit of a resurgence.

Charbonnet is an addition to a talented backfield and it might be more likely to split time with Walker. If he is indeed better, he’ll win the job.

But it’s certainly Walker’s job to lose.

As a member of the Class of 2019, Charbonnet was a four-star recruit out of Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 running back in the class and the No. 42 overall prospect in the class.