The Dallas Cowboys received an immediate payoff on their 2022 first-round draft selection Tyler Smith. The Tulsa product was a lesser-known commodity at the time, but no longer. Starting offensive guard Zack Martin discussed the young offensive line star this week ahead of what will be a defining second season in the NFL.

“I think Year 2 is a big year … you gotta make that jump,” Martin said of Smith, via DallasCowboys.com. “He did a lot of good things last year, but no one is gonna be surprised by him this year. Everybody is gonna be ready for him. It’s up to him to put the work in and take that next step forward in his game.”

Smith showed steady improvement throughout the 2022 season and Martin believes that will continue to be the case in 2023.

“I know he’ll do that because ever since he’s gotten here, that’s what he’s shown,” Martin said. “He works at it and he cares about it. I’m looking forward to seeing him play, the guy has an incredible ceiling. Hopefully, we can help him get there.”

The Cowboys have some lineup questions to answer when it comes to the offensive line this offseason.

Tyler Smith seemed to have locked up the left tackle spot when Tyron Smith missed most of the 2022 regular season, but to maximize all of the linemen’s strengths, the younger tackle may move inside.

The Cowboys seem to be expecting some big things from two of their backup linemen this season. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy provided updates on Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick from 2021, and Matt Waletzko, a fifth-rounder last year, on Monday at their pre-draft press conference.

Mike McCarthy revealed that Waletzko is “hitting it out of the park” since undergoing shoulder surgery. He suffered an injury in October that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

On Josh Ball, the team leaders revealed that they plan to work him at both guard and tackle leading up to the season. Though he’s primarily played tackle, he could have more opportunities on the inside.

During his appearance versus the Texans, Ball gave up a sack and a pressure, but the Cowboys still liked what he brought in the run game. If he can improve his pass protection this offseason, the Dallas coaches will feel more comfortable calling his number.

“I thought Josh Ball has some good snaps,” McCarthy said this season. “He had two plays that were big plays for Houston but other than that he graded out well. He’s made a lot of progress throughout the year.”

According to McCarthy, both young linemen are “right on schedule.”