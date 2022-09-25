NFLPA Reportedly Investigating Dolphins’ Handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 Injury

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) will reportedly investigate the Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury on Sunday. The quarterback underwent concussion protocol and returned to the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported the news Sunday, just a few hours after the Dolphins posted a 21-19 win over the Bills. Tagovailoa left the game late in the first half after suffering an injury and appearing to hit his head on the turf.

Tagovailoa was wobbly after trying to walk to the sidelines and eventually made his way back to the locker room. The third-year quarterback returned to the field after halftime, leading Miami to a win.

The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the handling of #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their game against the #Bills today in Miami, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

The NFLPA is investigating the situation because of Tagovailoa’s “quick return” to Sunday’s game. The NFL has a six-step concussion protocol process. A player must be removed from the game and evaluated if he exhibits any signs of a concussion.

Tagovailoa completed 13-of-18 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in the victory. The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa Says Back Injury Was the Problem

While the NFLPA will examine how the Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s injury on Sunday, the quarterback says a back injury was actually the problem. He said his back “locked up,” after hitting the turf.

“It was sore when it did happen. But I mean, any competitor that would’ve never wanted to come out would’ve did the same thing,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. “So, I was just trying my hardest to get back up and get the next play and run it.”

Tagovailoa also said he tweaked his back earlier in the game on a quarterback sneak. The hit later in the game intensified the pain, forcing him to exit the contest.

Through three games this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for over 900 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. Miami will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.