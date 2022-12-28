NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Speaks Out About Tua Tagovailoa’s Second Time in Concussion Protocol

Days after it was announced that Tua Tagovailoa has entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills spoke about the quarterback’s latest health incident.

According to the NFL Network, Dr. Sills stated that Tua Tagovailoa didn’t show anything that would have triggered concussion protocol during the Miami Dolphins versus Green Bay Packers game.

“What our spotters and our unaffiliated neuro doctors are looking for is any blow that transmits force to the head or neck area, followed by that injury behavior,” Sills explained. “And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there’s a call down made to evaluate that player.”

Sills further explained if a player identifies any symptoms or a teammate, coach, official, anyone else identifies symptoms, that also initiates a protocol. “So many people can initiate the protocol and in this game on Sunday, none of those factors were present. There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment.”

Sills added it is not uncommon for people to have symptoms on a delayed basis. He also said that Tua Tagovailoa should be commended for reporting his symptoms.

As previously reported, Tua Tagovailoa was briefly hospitalized after suffering a concussion during Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to the game, he had taken a hard hit and showed concussion symptoms Following his hospitalization, he ended up missing the next two games but returned for Week 7.

Tua Tagovailoa Shared Details About the Concussion During the Cincinnati Bengals Game

While speaking to reporters in mid-October, Tua Tagovailoa shared details about the first concussion. “I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time,” Tagovailoa said. “Because there was a point where I was unconscious. I couldn’t tell what was going on.”

Tua Tagovailoa did note that he remembers up to the point where he got tackled. However, he doesn’t remember being transported on the stretcher or the trip to the hospital. “There was a point I was unconscious,” he explained. “I don’t remember being carted off. I do remember some things from the ambulance and the hospital.”

During a recent press conference, Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel spoke out about Tua Tagovailoa’s current health struggles. “I just want guys to be done right by the information we have,” he said. “The science and all the medical exercise that we rely on. I care very deeply about each and every player, I take that very seriously.”

McDaniel went on to add that he wants Tagovailoa to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. “It’s about the human being and making sure he’s squared away.”