NFL’s Hall of Fame Game Delayed Due to Severe Weather in Canton, Ohio

NFL fans across the country have waited five months to see football on their TV screens and are going to have to wait just a little longer.

The annual Hall of Fame Game scheduled for 8 p.m ET. Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars has been delayed due to weather. Severe weather is heading for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and fans have been told to seek shelter. Kickoff is now slated for 8:40 p.m. ET.

Football soon (hopefully). pic.twitter.com/JUMiYvpKUZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2022

Thursday night’s preseason matchup between the two teams is the first football game of the 2022 season. Though it’s preseason action, it’s an indication that the NFL regular season is close to its return. Once the weather subsides, fans can tune into NBC to watch the action. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico, replacing the Amazon-bound Al Michaels, are on the call.

Big Names Out of Action for NFL’s Hall of Fame Game

Being that this is the first preseason game with training camp not even two weeks through, several notable starters will be held out of the game. 21 Jaguars are out, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, receiver Christian Kirk and guard Brandon Scherff.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have yet to release their inactive list.

