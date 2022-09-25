NFL’s Super Bowl 57 Halftime Performer Revealed: The Internet Sounds Off

After going with a 1990s hip hop dream team in February, the NFL announced Sunday that Rihanna would be the featured halftime performer at this year’s Super Bowl.

And, immediately, reacted to the selection. The Super Bowl halftime show is the most watched performance in the world. In February, 120 million people watched Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and friends perform the best 1990s-era hip hop tunes. In Rihanna, the NFL gets a very current pop diva.

The NFL announced Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3HGERmcIx — ESPN (@espn) September 25, 2022

NFL Fans Cheered for Rihanna, Happy That Taylor Swift Didn’t Get Super Bowl Halftime Show

There was a certain mood to those discussing the Super Bowl halftime selection. There are those who cheered for Rihanna. And there were those who were for anyone but Taylor Swift. The NFL awarded the Super Bowl halftime rights to Apple Music last week. Almost immediately, there were reports that Swift would be the featured entertainment. However, TMZ reported that Swift turned down the opportunity.

Zel tweeted: “rihanna is performing at the super bowl.. I REPEAT RIHANNA IS PERFORMING AT THE MF SUPER BOWL.”

rihanna is performing at the super bowl.. I REPEAT RIHANNA IS PERFORMING AT THE MF SUPER BOWL — zel (@denzeldion) September 25, 2022

One fan wrote: “I can’t believe there’s going to be a football game at a Rihanna concert,” She’s definitely pro-Rihanna. Believe it or not. people watch the Super Bowl strictly for halftime and not the football game.

I can’t believe there’s going to be a football game at a Rihanna concert — Roselyn Romero (she/her) (@roselyn_romero) September 25, 2022

Still others pointed out how amazing Rihanna is, posting a meme showing her limo with a dozen security guards running alongside it.

Rihanna pulling up to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/x0NnTtteZc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 25, 2022

Then there were the mentions of Taylor Swift. One fan wrote “We did NOT want Taylor swift.” Another mused: “If Kanye makes an appearance after the initial Taylor Swift rumors this would be a goated performance.” )We’re assuming “goated” is worthy of a greatest of all-time mention.

Riri herself posted the news to Instagram. Within 45 minutes, the photo had more than 1.5 million likes.

Rihanna could be the perfect Super Bowl halftime performer. Madonna is the only female singer to sell more records than Rihanna.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Other recent Super Bowl halftime performers have included The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. Plus, there will be special guest stars added to the halftime show.