NHL fans perplexed as TNT scorebug predicts Florida Panthers’ goal 25 seconds before it happens

The Boston Bruins won the most games in NHL regular season history, were up 3-1 in their first round series and even led 3-2 with less than 90 seconds to go in Game 7 after letting Florida come back and steal Games 5 and 6 to even the count. What followed was supernatural.

With 1:25 to go in the third and final period and Boston up 3-2, the scoreboard flashed a “GOAL!” graphic for the Panthers in the middle of play…when there was no goal. But, 25 seconds later, Panther defenceman Brandon Montour smacked the puck into the back of the net to even the game at 3-3 with 59 seconds to go. This time, we got a legitimate “GOAL!” graphic.

Take a look at all this madness:

WHAT DID THE TNT SCOREBUG KNOW??? pic.twitter.com/XcKnZIoxVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2023

So, how did the scorekeeper or whoever operates the graphics predict the last-gasp goal for the Panthers? It’s perhaps a mystery that will forever remain unknown, although plenty of folks have their theories. The most common and reasonable explanation being floated around is that the person in charge accidentally flashed the “GOAL!” graphic when they meant to put on the “EMPTY NET” graphic, since the Panthers had just swapped out their goalie for another forward. That actually makes sense, but it was still an unfortunate gaffe.

Crazy ending to historic series

As for the game itself, well, it was a Mona Lisa of a collapse by the top dog. The Bruins set all sorts of regular season records, speedily got up 3-1 in their first round series, then proceeded to lose to a Panthers team that barely snuck into the playoffs and couldn’t decide on a goalie.

After the foreshadowed goal with a minute left in the third, things only got worse for Boston. The home crowd had their jaws clenched and pom poms at their sides — there was no excitement in the air, just pure dread. Even the Boston players showed little energy or aggressiveness after the goal to end the third. They just seemed to lie on their laurels and let the Panthers punish them with shot after shot on goal until they finally broke through. Heck, the Bruins barely even got the puck to their side of the ice — though they did have one attack end in a clean shot that just happened to bounce off the goalkeeper’s stick and otherwise would have sailed in to end the game.

Alas, the Panthers just leaned on Boston and kept putting pressure on the worn-down Bruins, eventually finding their perfect strike. Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk slid and set a screen in front of the Bruins’ goalie, allowing Carter Verhaeghe a clean look at the top corner of the net from the right-side face-off dot…and he slotted the puck perfectly to complete likely the biggest series upset in NHL history.

It was all written.