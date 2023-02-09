NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle Last Night

NHL player, Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames, was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

This happened at about 6:00 PM EST while Andersson was on his way to dinner. He was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter. He was then taken to the hospital for extensive tests, before being released on Wednesday night.

According to the Calgary Flames, Andersson is doing well and he will remain with the team. Andersson is currently day-to-day.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

Calgary plays tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. However, the Flames did say that Andersson is going to miss the game.

“He was going through a crosswalk. The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital,” GM Brad Treliving said.

“I want to make sure we thank the medical staff there and specifically Dr. D. Our medical staff was in consultation with them and the folks at the hospital…He’s doing well. In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

Treliving emphasized that the Flames are going to take his recovery slowly.

