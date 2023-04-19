NHL Star Gets 75 Stitches in Face, Returns to Game

Hockey probably has the toughest players of any sport. That’s not to disparage athletes in other sports, but some of the stories that come out of the NHL are absolutely insane.

Take this one from the first round of the NHL playoffs. Morgan Barron of the Winnipeg Jets got cut in the face by an ice skate. It was brutal and he needed 75 stitches because of it. Of course, that didn’t stop him from returning to the game, albeit with a cage on his helmet.

The incident happened while the Jets were on the attack, trying to force the puck into the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ net. This created a pile-up of players where Barron got cut.

Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/MwXUMFMIbX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023

It can be a little difficult to see what happened to Morgan Barron, who wears number 36. After landing on the ice he was cut by Laurent Brossoit’s skate and had to go down the tunnel.

That was during the first period. After getting stitched up, he returned to play later in the game.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said after the game. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the [right] eye was the main thing.”

Adam Lowry, Barron’s teammate and an NHL veteran, put it more bluntly. He said, “Looks like he got attacked by a shark.”

The Jets won the game 5-1, a good start to their first round matchup. Barron didn’t add any points for Winnipeg. However, he did take three shots on goal. Still, the Jets credited him for giving the team an emotional boost.

NHL Team Dove Into the Aaron Rodgers Trade Drama

Earlier this year, the Winnipeg Jets proved that NHL teams have a sense of humor. They jumped on Twitter during the Aaron Rodgers trade drama, confirming that he’ll be a Jet next season.

Winnipeg even had a picture to prove it.

Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report: pic.twitter.com/7S2mSaDgSh — x – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 15, 2023

Of course, the picture is a photoshop. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been traded to the Jets yet, so there aren’t any photos of him with the team yet. There is also a small issue that these are the wrong Jets. Rodgers says he’s going to the New York Jets, who play football, not the Winnipeg Jets.