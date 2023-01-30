Nick Faldo Blasts Greg Norman, LIV Golf

Golfing legend Nick Faldo blasted Greg Norman and the LIV Golf Tour. Norman was a regular punching bag regarding the topic considering his involvement with the Saudi-backed tour.

The LIV Tour caused a rift among PGA Tour players who defected and joined LIV for bigger paychecks and it started with Phil Mickelson. But Faldo, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, did not want to hear any of it.

Faldo put Norman and the LIV Tour on blast when he compared the Norman of old to the Norman of the present.

“He (Greg Norman) was a great golfer, he was a charismatic, exciting golfer. He has absolutely wrecked all of that,” Faldo said.

Heck, Faldo even took another shot at Norman and the LIV Tour based on the streaming numbers.

“At the end of the season, no one was watching,” Faldo said. “We got 100,000 people watching the Faldo series streaming.”

The biggest issue for Faldo? It’s a divide in the sport. Rather than grow the game to an even bigger audience, he felt LIV went against that goal.

“That tour is meaningless, it really is. It’s a closed shop – 48 guys that got crazy money,” Faldo said. “What gripes me is it’s not growing the game of golf. That really gets me when they fly across the world and suddenly say, ‘Oh we’re growing the game of golf.’ It’s pretty embarrassing that, at the end of the season, no one was watching.”

Golfers such as Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and more joined the LIV Tour. Faldo was never appreciative of the moves to join LIV and Norman.

He blasted Norman and the golfers that made the move and promised the PGA Tour won’t be so forgiving at some point.

“They’re done,” Faldo said. “It’s a rival tour. If you work for a company for 20 years and you then leave to go to a rival company, I can promise you your picture won’t still be on the wall. You’ve moved on. Fine, off you go.”

As of now, the PGA Tour did not ban any LIV players in big events, such as The Masters and US Open, or even other Tour-sponsored events. The Masters and US Open have their own rules, such as Augusta National choosing who to invite.

The US Open is simply that, an open tournament.

Although it remains to be seen if LIV Tour players down the line will have to actually qualify the old-fashioned way without any PGA Tour credentials.