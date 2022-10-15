WATCH: Nick Saban Absolutely Melts Down During Alabama’s Rough Start vs. Tennessee

Nick Saban is a perfectionist. When things aren’t going well, the Alabama head coach has been known to get pretty animated on the sideline. That’s exactly what we saw at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama entered this week’s game against Tennessee having won the last 15 head-to-head meetings. The Volunteers appeared ready to change that trend, busting out to a big 28-10 lead in the second quarter.

During Tennessee’s impressive first half, Saban absolutely lost his cool, shouting at players and showing body language that can’t really be described. Fortunately, there was plenty of footage available of the meltdown.

Let’s check in on Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/BIOWQ7ekID — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

This type of outburst isn’t uncommon from Saban. Who can forget the “a– chewing” he gave former offensive coordinator and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin a few years ago?

Nick Saban rips into Lane Kiffin 😳. Whoa. pic.twitter.com/IDycPI1Iau — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2016

What is uncommon, though, is Alabama getting outplayed in every facet of the game. That’s something we’ve only seen on a handful of occasions since Saban took over the program.

It’s only the first half, so there’s still time for the Crimson Tide to right some wrongs. Clearly Saban wasn’t happy with how his team came out of the gate, though.

Tennessee Fans Laugh at Nick Saban’s Misery

For the past 15 years, Nick Saban has made life for Tennessee fans quite miserable. The last time the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide came in 2008 — a streak Josh Heupel’s team hopes to snap.

So, yeah, when Saban broke down on the sideline, a few Vol fan laughed at his misery.

Muhahahaha — Steve B (@stevieb8332) October 15, 2022

Among UT fans, not many words were exchanged. Most of the reaction was laughter.

One college football fan sided with Saban, though.

“I don’t blame him at all, that was a rookie mistake and even the guy (sic) was shaking his head,” the tweet said.

I don’t blame him at all, that was a rookie mistake and even the guy to did that was shaking his head — Gabriel 🎃 (@Gabriel16108) October 15, 2022

Both Alabama and Tennessee are undefeated. The winner gets a leg up in the College Football Playoff race this season.