Nick Saban Appears to Take Jab at Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban publicly said “there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time” after he suspended defensive back Tony Mitchell Monday following his recent arrest for marijuana possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver charge.

“Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team and all team activities until we gather more information on the situation and what his legal circumstance is,” Saban said. “Everybody has the opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around, and what you do. Who you associate yourself with and the situation you put yourself in. It is what it is but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

Saban’s words were in stark contrast to those of his colleague, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats, who has repeatedly commented on the developments involving freshman forward Brandon Miller and his role in the January shooting which killed Jamea Jonea Harris.

After police testified Miller allegedly received texts from former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles to bring the gun used in the shooting, Oats said Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time” — the same scenario Saban claimed didn’t exist.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Nate Oats Disagree on ‘Wrong Place at the Wrong Time”

“We’ve known the situation since [it happened],” Oats said. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. It’s sad.

“We knew about that. Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats later apologized for the remarks, saying he used a “poor choice of words.”

“Before we get into the game, I just want to address yesterday’s press conference and my response to the Brandon Miller question,” Oats said. “I’m not here to make excuses. I want to make it clear I didn’t have the details from the hearing that morning since I was coming straight from practice… used a poor choice of words making it appear like I wasn’t taking this tragic situation seriously, which we have throughout the course of it.

“I Sincerely apologize for that. Greg [Byrne] shared some information earlier today on the situation. I don’t really have anything more to add other than what he shared.”

Miller has continued on throughout the drama — Alabama’s best player on a near-nightly basis. A groin injury, however, has hampered Miller through the Crimson Tide’s first two NCAA Tournament games. Oats revealed on his radio show that Miller did not practice Monday, but added he thinks the forward will be “ready to go” for a matchup against San Diego State Friday.

“He didn’t practice today,” Oats said. “He rehabbed it. We’re going to limit him tomorrow again, try to get him in on Wednesday and see how it feels on Wednesday. The goal is to have him 100% healthy by Friday.

“I think he’ll be ready to go Friday. This obviously is one of those deals where we’re gonna have to nurse it until the season’s over, really.”