Nick Saban Caught on Hot Mic Cursing Out Player After Narrowly Beating Texas

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was able to take a sigh of relief after his team battled from behind in the closing moments to defeat Texas, 20-19, on Saturday.

Relief quickly turned to anger as Saban made his way to midfield to greet Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Approximately 10 steps into his trot, Saban was caught on a hot mic from Fox.

“Don’t do that s—,” Saban yelled.

The outburst was apparently in response to a few of his players doing the horns down gesture while the two teams were each on the field.

"DON'T DO THAT S–T!" 😳



Nick Saban was HEATED after Bama players did the Horns Down gesture vs. Texas

Saban’s team didn’t seem to play by his rules — the same way they refused to during the game in which the Crimson Tide were penalized 15 times for 100 yards. As Alabama made their way down the visitor’s tunnel, they once again flashed the horns up — clear for all of Longhorn nation to see.

Horns down from Alabama as they leave the field 😬

Leading into the Saturday matinee, Saban was asked by a reporter about the horns down gesture. The Big 12 conference clarified this offseason that use of the gesture during a game would result in a 15-yard penalty. That was news to Saban, who thanked the reporter for bringing it to his attention.

Nick Saban was not aware of the “Horns down” gesture being a penalty.



The media may have just saved Alabama 15-yards. pic.twitter.com/1Aj4i0wKy7 — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) September 7, 2022

“I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that,” Saban said. “We got a lot of other things we need to really worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team, so I appreciate that.”

The game, while a near four-hour rollercoaster, was not the finest example of excellence from the Crimson Tide. Certainly not what we’ve come to expect from Saban-coached teams. Penalties were rampant and the offense was muddled for much of the afternoon. But as Santana Moss once said, “Big time players make big time plays in big time games.”

The Crimson Tide have two world-class players in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. Anderson, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was held in check for much of the game. But with 1:34 remaining in the game, Anderson showed up, sacking Texas quarterback Hudson Card on third-down with the Longhorns approaching the red zone. The sack backed up Texas to the 31-yard line, resulting in a 49-yard field goal attempt from placekicker Bert Auburn.

Auburn was able to connect, but it wasn’t enough to put the game away. The Longhorns left too much time on the clock — 1:29 to be exact — for Alabama to answer. Cue Young, the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Young orchestrated a perfect nine-play, 61-yard drive to get the Crimson Tide into field goal range. The drive was highlighted by his masterful escape out of a sack, in which Young picked up 20 yards.

Alabama placekicker Will Reichard nailed the 33-yarder with 10 seconds remaining to send 105,213 home in disappointment.

WOW 😱
@AlabamaFTBL takes back the lead with 10 seconds remaining 🔥

