Nick Saban’s Comments on WR Jermaine Burton’s Incident With Tennessee Fan Gets Twitter Fired Up

The No. 6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) rebounded in a big way Saturday night, defeating SEC foe and the No. 24 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3), 30-6. Jermaine Burton, Alabama’s junior receiver, took part in the victory just one week after video showed him allegedly striking a female Tennessee Volunteers fan.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban opted not to suspend Burton for the incident. He was asked about that decision following the win and said that he didn’t think it was “necessary.”

“I don’t know how many of you have ever been in a situation like that,” Saban said, via Trey Wallace of OutKick.com. “But, I talked to him. He was scared, I was scared. Some of our other players were scared. I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance that we’re in. I talked to the guy. We have him in a counseling program.

“It’s not an anger management program as people announced today. Nobody ever said that. That’s not the problem, that’s not the issue. But, it’s about having the proper respect for other people. I didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy. If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either but I am not going to divulge that.”

Burton finished as Alabama’s second-leading receiver, hauling in two receptions for 40 yards. The Georgia Bulldogs transfer is now up to 20 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this season.

Burton allegedly struck the female fan moments after Neyland Stadium stormed the field following Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over Alabama. Tennessee fan Emily Isaacs posted a video on her TikTok account, showing Burton walking by and appearing to smack her.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday,” Isaacs captioned the video along with a thumbs up emoji and #ouch hashtag.

The SEC fined Tennessee $100,000 for its second offense of the league’s field access policy. A $250,000 fine will be levied if the university violates the policy a third time. An SEC official told ESPN that fans storming the field after games is a “recipe for disaster.”