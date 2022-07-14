Nick Saban Had a Forrest Gump-Like Reaction When Ex-Dolphins Linebacker Channing Crowder Brought a Dancer Into the Locker Room

Nick Saban and Forrest Gump apparently have a lot more in common than we ever would’ve guessed. Not only have both enjoyed wildly successful careers at Alabama, they’re also really good at running away from trouble.

We already knew about Gump’s running ability but we just recently learned of Saban’s thanks to former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder.

Crowder co-hosts The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor and decided to discuss a funny moment with his “rookie show” in 2005 — Saban’s first year with the Dolphins. The former NFL linebacker says he brought a stripper into the team’s locker room to dance for the head coach. But Saban wanted absolutely no part of it.

“I brought strippers in the Dolphins’ facility,” Crowder said, per the New York Post. “And she went up there, and Nick Saban was on a chair and she went up and shook it for Nick Saban. He grabbed her hips, moved her to the side and ran up the stairs.”

Crowder’s rookie season synced up with Saban’s first as a head coach in the NFL. While he enjoyed plenty of success at the college level, clearly “Saint Nick” wasn’t prepared for how things operated at the professional level.

That … or Saban feared the wrath of Miss Terry if she found out about the locker room antics.

Nick Saban’s NFL Career Lasted Only Slightly Longer

Nick Saban’s locker room encounter with a stripper perfectly sums up his coaching career in the NFL. It was short-and-not-so-sweet and when he felt uncomfortable, he fled.

Saban lasted just two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, compiling a 15-17 record. Following the 2006 campaign, Saban left the NFL and jumped back into the collegiate ranks.

It’s worked out for him, too. Since taking over at Alabama in 2007, he’s led his teams to eight SEC titles and six national championships. Throw in his success at LSU, and he’s a 10-time conference winner and has claimed seven national titles.

Crowder, on the other hand, enjoyed a six-year run in the NFL. He spent his entire career (2005-10) playing for the Dolphins, racking up 469 tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In the end, it worked out for everyone. Saban’s run at the college level has been far more successful than in the NFL (although we didn’t get an official 40-yard dash time out of the locker room).

Crowder now has one of the best stories to share about one of the sport’s most iconic coaches.