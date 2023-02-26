Nick Saban Had the Time of his Life with PGA Golfer Justin Thomas at Alabama Basketball Game

The stars were out for Alabama men’s basketball’s home tilt against Arkansas Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban and PGA Tour star and Alabama alum Justin Thomas were in attendance — taking in Alabama’s 86-83 victory over Arkansas. Saban and Thomas even participated in the wave together, the former replacing his typical scowl for a smile.

Nick Saban and Justin Thomas doing the wave is content I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/RIEEGigv4D — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) February 25, 2023

The two are well-known friends and play golf together — notably playing 18 at TPC Sawgrass ahead of last year’s The Player’s Championship. During his lone season at Alabama, Thomas won six events and led the Crimson Tide to a 2013 national championship. He also earned the Haskins Award, given out to the best collegiate golfer in the nation.

Alabama Edges Out Arkansas in SEC Matchup

No. 2 Alabama (25-4, 15-1 SEC) notched its third consecutive victory in SEC play with the win over Arkansas (19-10, 8-8 SEC). Freshman forward Brandon Miller, taking part in his second game since police testified he allegedly received texts from former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles to bring the gun used in last month’s shooting, scored 24 points on 8-of-15 from the field with six rebounds and six assists.

Miller, however, was part of more controversy before tip-off. As he was introduced as starter, Miller received a pat-down from a teammate as if he was going through security. Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the pregame introduction after the game.

“I think that’s something that’s been going on all year,” Oats told reporters. “I don’t watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays at that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year.”

Miller received a warmer reception from the Alabama faithful than earlier in the week in South Carolina. South Carolina’s student section heckled Miller the moment he stepped on the court at Colonial Life Arena. Early in the first half, fans booed Miller when he touched the ball and chanted “guilty” toward him. When he stepped to the free throw line, they started chanting “lock him up.”