Nick Saban Hilariously Addresses Bloody Face in Press Conference After Iron Bowl

Life is always better after a win in Rivalry Week. Following Alabama’s 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nick Saban had no problem making a joke about his bloody face.

Saban took a hit at some point during Saturday’s Iron Bowl. College football fans were curious to know how it occurred, as it appeared to be a pretty painful incident. CBS Sports didn’t ask the legendary head coach during the halftime interview, leaving fans to wonder even more about the situation.

After the game, Saban walked into the press conference and made a joke about the cut.

Nick Saban, with blood on his left cheek, starts his postgame press conference with: "Before you ask, you oughta see the other guy." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 27, 2022

“Before you ask, you ought to see the other guy,” Saban said. He followed up by saying he took one of the hardest hits of the game but didn’t go to the medical tent.

Fans Wanted Answers From Nick Saban at Halftime

The cut on Nick Saban’s face occurred at some point in the first half of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. So, for the remainder of the game, fans wondered what exactly happened to the legendary head coach.

Some hoped that CBS Sports might ask Saban about the incident during a halftime interview, putting the issue to rest. Instead, he was only asked about the team’s performance through the first 30 minutes.

“That halftime interview needed to ask Nick Saban about the cut and bruise, no?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan had questions about the cut, “What happened to Nick Saban’s face? Did someone punch him (referring to the bloody cheek during the halftime interview)?”

Fans had to wait until the end of the game, but they finally got the head coach to talk about it. And now we can all sleep peacefully at night.

With Saturday’s win over Auburn, Alabama closed out the season with a 10-2 record. It’s the Crimson Tide’s third-straight win in the rivalry game.