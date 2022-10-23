Nick Saban Slammed for Starting Jermaine Burton After WR Allegedly Struck Female Tennessee Fan

Nick Saban has come under fire on social media for his decision to play wide receiver Jermaine Burton in Saturday night’s game against Mississippi State. Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee fan as he walked off the field after the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss last week.

A video from last week appeared to show Burton striking a woman who was on the field after the game. Saban said he would handle the punishment internally, but apparently it didn’t result in any game suspension.

Considering the nature of Burton’s alleged offense, there’s good reason for social media to be frustrated with Saban’s lack of discipline. And the head coach heard about it from multiple fans and media.

There’s been comments made that Burton felt like he was “in danger” when the woman approached him. A lot of people aren’t buying it.

Others simply couldn’t believe Saban allowed the receiver to suit up this weekend, given the circumstances.

Because Saban and Alabama handled the situation internally, Burton’s punishment has not been disclosed to the public. After seeing the receiver on the field Saturday night, the Tide’s head coach might have some questions to answer.

Video Surfaces of the Alleged Incident

Tennessee fan Emily Isaacs posted a video to her TikTok which appears to show Alabama’s Jermaine Burton striking her while on the field. She was one of thousands of fans who stormed the field following the thrilling 52-49 win.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday,” Isaacs captioned the video.

Nick Saban released a statement following the allegations.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said. “We are currently working to gather more information.”

No other comments were made by Saban or Alabama regarding the situation.