Nick Saban Sounds Off on NIL and Transfer Portal Issues: ‘You Can Basically Buy Players’

Alabama’s Nick Saban posed an interesting question — does college football really want to blatantly “buy players?” If so, the legendary coach doesn’t believe it’s a sustainable business model.

College football is kicking off year two of its Name, Image and Likeness rule. That’s what Nick Saban was referring to when he asked if the college football world really wants to buy its players. Plus, the transfer portal, with its one-time no-fault switching of schools, is making the offseason look like NFL free agency.

“I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Saban told the Associated Press. “The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That’s what it was. So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.”

“But that creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Nick Saban said. “You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know. And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place.”

Alabama lost seven players to the transfer portal in the off-season. Saban just reloads the roster, so he can sustain the loss of talent. But it also shows the mighty Crimson Tide are as vulnerable as any other team to the whims of the portal. Need an example? Paul Tyson, a backup quarterback who played in 12 games last season, left Bama for Arizona State. He’s about as Alabama as you can get, considering his great grandfather was Bear Bryant.

Nick Saban and his “buy players” remark is targeting the collectives that started popping up right before the first national signing day in December. Boosters at a specific school can pool their money to support NIL deals for players. It’s still against NCAA rules for boosters to pay players to sign or compete at a school. But boosters can arrange NIL deals. If a prospect signs his national letter of intent, he can receive NIL money when he hits campus.

These collectives are everywhere, even at Alabama. The Tide group is called High Tide Traditions. They pay players to amplify exposure for the collective’s business partners.

Saban isn’t the only coach worried about the abrupt changes in college football. New Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley predicts a “market correction” because of the NIL’s impact on recruiting.

“I think that anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that because that wasn’t the intention,” Riley, who left Oklahoma for the Trojans in December, told the AP “And I’m sure, at some point, there is going to be a market correction if you will, with recruiting.”

Saban thinks that athletic programs should draw up contracts for the players. And he believes each player should receive the same amount of NIL money. Make it all uniform.

“We give everybody the same medical care, academic support, food service. Same scholarship,” Saban said. “So if we’re going to do this, then everybody is going to benefit equally. I’m not going to create a caste system on our team.”