Nick Saban Sports Bloody Face During Iron Bowl Halftime Interview, Fans Shocked He Wasn’t Asked About It

When it came to Nick Saban’s halftime interview during the Iron Bowl, college football fans all had one question. It had absolutely nothing to do with the play on the field, either.

Saban suffered a cut to his face at some point during Saturday’s game between Alabama and Auburn. The hit left his cheek bloody and bruised. When he headed into the locker room at halftime, fans wanted to know what actually happened.

Missed opportunity. CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked what message Saban had for his team at halftime and didn’t get the opportunity to ask about the head coach’s injury.

“That halftime interview needed to ask Nick Saban about the cut and bruise, no?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan shared this image following the 30-second interview:

Nick Saban during the interview… pic.twitter.com/w5z2NHvvti — FunnyMaine (@FunnyMaine) November 26, 2022

Another fan asked, “What happened to Nick Saban’s face? Did someone punch him (referring to the bloody cheek during the halftime interview)?”

Hopefully, someone in the postgame presser asks this question so we can all get the answers we deserve.

Nick Saban Not Only College Head Coach Making News

Most of the attention of Rivalry Week is aimed at what we see on the field. But coaching speculation also found its way into the equation this weekend, with one major name surfacing as a candidate for the job at Colorado.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Jackson State head coach and former NFL superstar Deion Sanders has been offered the job in Boulder. The past few seasons, Sanders has also had interviews with TCU, Colorado State and South Florida.

Sanders has built a powerhouse at the FCS level at Jackson State. This season, the Tigers own an 11-0 record and have punched their ticket to the SWAC Championship. They won 10 of those games by double digits.

Because of Sanders’ quick success at Jackson State, his name has surfaced for multiple openings this season. Will he take the job at Colorado? We’re in the silly-season time of year, so anything is possible.