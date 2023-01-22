Nick Sirianni Compares Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan

Nick Sirianni is comparing Jalen Hurts to the GOAT following the Philadelphia Eagles victory on Saturday.

Not just any GOAT either — the literal freaking GOAT, His Airness, the legend himself — Michael Jordan. Hurts returned to the post-season with a vigor against the New York Giants, leading the No. 1 seed Eagles to the NFC Championship Game, and invoking memories of Jordan for Sirianni.

“I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having — I shouldn’t even go there — it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.

“Hopefully, that’s the biggest respect I can pay to him, comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s as tough as they come. To me, nobody has played any better football than him this year.”

Alas, Hurts lived up to the nickname as well, sounding like Jordan in his post-game interview. The former Alabama star spoke about how hungry the Eagles are for a title.

“We’re not just hungry for it; we’re starving for growth, getting better and learning from our mistakes,” Hurts said, per ESPN. “I think that’s a beautiful thing, and that was a little motivation as a team. We wanted to come out and play our best ball.”

More on Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Moreover, Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the last month. Even in Week 18’s showdown against the Giants he was hampered. However, that certainly wasn’t the case on Saturday.

Hurts passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 34 yards and a score, as well. He looked spry and loose, and ready to lead the Eagles on a deep run.

A bevy of awards could be in his future. He’ll be a finalist for the MVP, and maybe the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, as well. But it’s all about titles and winning for the Eagles star.

That’s why he’s Michael Jordan. At least in Nick Sirianni’s mind. Others may follow suit if he keeps up his high-level of play though.