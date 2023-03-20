Nickelback Makes Jimmy Butler An Offer After Locker Room ‘Punishment’ Story Broke

Imagine Jimmy Butler joining Nickelback on stage during one of their concerts. Pretty soon, it could come to fruition.

According to reports, Butler has been using Nickelback as a way to punish his teammates. Specifically, he blasted their music, singing every word following a loss to the Orlando Magic, where Butler did his part, scoring 38 points.

Perhaps it was a motivational tactic. Help me get victories, I’ll spare you from my rendition of “Rockstar” afterwards, if you will. But never discount Butler’s marketing genius. Maybe all he wanted was a band he loves to let him come on stage and sing a bit with him.

That’s what we want to believe, especially after Nickelback’s genius offer to Butler following hearing the news.

“It‘s not like Jimmy…to say sorry!”@JimmyButler we’re going on tour this summer, hit us up if you want to come sing along live https://t.co/TnlhFRChjy — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 17, 2023

“‘It‘s not like Jimmy…to say sorry!’ @JimmyButler we’re going on tour this summer, hit us up if you want to come sing along live,” tweeted Nickelback, shooting their shot.

Hey, you never know. In a million years, nobody would’ve predicted Jimmy Butler singing along onstage with Nickelback, but it’s closer to happening than it isn’t. He already knows all the words, so what’s stopping him?

Since Butler’s reported rendition, the Heat have been improving as well, winning their recent games. It may have been the turning of the tides Miami needed on the season.

Of course, the Heat Twitter account has even got in on the fun, tweeting out a picture of Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger following one of those aforementioned victories.

Look at this photograph… pic.twitter.com/I0KVoF6uCV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 16, 2023

There’s nothing like the beauty of Nickelback coming together with a major sports star. Time will tell if Jimmy Butler takes them up on their offer, or if he continues to sing along in private. Nevertheless, the world is awaiting his decision.

Moreover, Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on the season thus far for the Miami Heat.

He’s become a star for the franchise after playing for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers prior. It’s been a matchup made in heaven, as the Heat have become one of the top teams in the entire Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, it’s been an up-and-down 2022-2023 season for Butler and his team, as they’re just 39-34 on the season, after being picked by many as an NBA Finals contender. Time will tell if they can hit their stride, but Miami has some work to do over the rest of the season to get to where they want to go.