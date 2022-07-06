NASCAR: Noah Gragson Gets Fined $35K, Docked 30 Points For Rough Driving at Road America

For Noah Gragson, the adage, “Bumpin’ is racin'” isn’t going to apply. NASCAR hit the 23-year-old driver with a $35,000 fine and docked him 30 points for his involvement in a 13-car accident at the Xfinity Series event at Road America.

Gragson retaliation in Saturday’s Henry 180 race at Road America resulted in a crash involving more than a dozen cars. According to NASCAR, he violated Sections 4.4.C&E: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct, resulting in the fine and deduction of points.

NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection Elton Sawyer spoke with SiriusXM Radio on the situation earlier this week. Gragson did not face penalties during the race Saturday but spoke with competition officials following the race.

“We have additional information post-race that we didn’t have immediately after the race when we were speaking with Noah,” Sawyer said Tuesday, per NASCAR.com. “So again, we’ll look at it internally, what we’ve done in the past and in similar situations, but all things are on the table.”

NASCAR also slapped JR Motorsports with a 30-point deduction for Gragson’s actions Saturday.

The accident occurred on the 25th lap of the 48-lap race at the Road America course. Gragson finished the race in eighth place.

Where Does Noah Gragson Stand Following the Point Deduction?

NASCAR’s 30-point penalty hurts Noah Gragson’s pursuit of the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. However, the deduction doesn’t impact his current spot in the top five.

Gragson still sits in fourth place in the Xfinity Series standings with 565 points. However, the loss of 30 points puts teammate and fifth-place driver Josh Berry within five points of that No. 4 spot.

A.J. Allmendinger sits atop the standings with 634 points. Ty Gibbs is in second (625 points) and Justin Allgaier sits third (600 points).

Gragson has won two races on the Xfinity Series circuit this year. He claimed the checkered flag at Phoenix and Talladega. The 23-year-old driver also has nine finishes in the top five.

This is Gragson’s fourth year running the Xfinity Series. He made his Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 this year.