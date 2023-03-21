Noted Burrito Eater Bubba Watson is Fired Up For Masters’ Champions Dinner This Year

We’re not sure if Bubba Watson will ditch all his burrito eating at the Masters. But he’s not planning on dining on them to avoid the food at the champion’s dinner to open the world’s most prestigious golf tournament.

In fact, Watson really likes the menu set by last year’s champion, Scottie Scheffler. Maybe rib eyes and cheeseburger sliders from Texas reminds him of the meals he eats back home in Florida.

Let’s explain this whole Bubba Watson burrito thing. He admitted that he’s particular about what he eats. In other words, he’s not an adventurous eater. The champions dinner at the Masters is a huge deal at the tournament. The previous winners get together on the Tuesday night of Masters week for dinner. Last year’s champion picks out the menu. Sometimes, the champion picks food items from his home state or country. Or, they select what they like to eat. Differing cuts of steak always seem to be on the menu.

But you never can tell if there will be something more exotic. Back in 1989, Sandy Lyle selected Haggis, mashed potatoes and mashed turnips. He’s from Scotland. And the Scots love Haggis. It’s made of the chopped heart, liver and lungs of a sheep. It’s all mixed with oatmeal and flavored with several spices, including nutmeg, cinnamon and coriander along with salt and pepper.

There is no Haggis this year. Scheffler grew up in Dallas and played for the University of Texas. So he going with some Lone Star favorites. He selected a Champions menu of cheeseburger sliders (served “Scottie-style”), firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye and blackened redfish. Dessert is a warm chocolate chip cookie served skillet style.

There Were No Burritos on Menu For Bubba Watson’s Two Champion Dinners

Yum. No burritos for Bubba Watson.

“When I saw his menu, definitely want the dessert and I definitely want a couple sliders,” Watson told reporters at a recent tournament. “So yeah, I can’t wait. It’ll be fun.”

Watson is a two-time winner of the Masters. So after his wins in 2012 and 2014, he kept the same menu. We looked it up for you. Golfers that night dined on caesar salad. The entree was grilled chicken breast served with green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and macaroni & cheese. Plus, there was plenty of cornbread. Dessert was confetti cake with vanilla ice cream.

So where did Bubba Watson get his taste for burritos at Augusta? Golfers can be superstitious. Plus, Watson likes burritos. He’s been known to use Chipotle to cater some of his events.

Back in 2012, Watson said he arrived at Augusta earlier than usual. And on each of the 10 nights he spent in Georgia, he ate a burrito. So since it worked in 2012, he maintained the trend.

Don’t expect the now 44-year-old to change his burrito ways. But he’s happy to eat a cheeseburger slider.