WATCH: Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Absolutely Chews Out QB Drew Pyne on the Sideline

Life as a college football quarterback isn’t always as glamorous as it seems. If you won’t take our word for it, go ahead and ask Notre Dame gunslinger Drew Pyne about his experience Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

Early in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and Cal, the Fighting Irish offense struggled to move the football. The team went three-and-out on each of its first three possessions, with Pyne completing just three-of-six passes for 20 yards.

That type of production did not sit well with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. NBC’s broadcast captured Pyne and Rees chatting on the sideline phone after the Irish’s third drive stalled. Let’s just say this was a rather one-sided conversation.

Tommy Rees in the booth lighting Drew Pyne UP on that sideline phone😂😂😂😂😂 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/TpiCG0oJrm — TheRealBigDev216 (@RealBigDev216) September 17, 2022

Things aren’t going well in South Bend pic.twitter.com/nyQVrxpmuL — Alex Shoemaker (@alexdshoemaker) September 17, 2022

Rees’ mood can probably be credited towards the Fighting Irish’s poor start to the season. They lost the season opener to Ohio State and fell at home to Marshall in Week 2. So, the offensive coordinator might’ve been trying to light a fire under his quarterback’s … you know what.

It might’ve worked, too. Pyne finished the game completing 17-of-23 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, Notre Dame defeated Cal 24-17, giving Marcus Freeman his first win as a head coach.

An Emotional Day (For Different Reasons) at Notre Dame

Before Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ heated exchange with Drew Pyne on the sideline, emotions ran high in South Bend. Former Irish linebacker Manti Te’o returned to his school on Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of 80,000 fans gave Te’o a standing ovation in his return to South Bend. As you can tell in the video, the former Fighting Irish linebacker shed a few tears because of the scene.

Manti Te'o gets emotional in his return to Notre Dame 🙏💚



(via @angdicarlo)pic.twitter.com/TplJP6rDkb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

Te’o’s return to Notre Dame came just a few weeks after the release of a Netflix documentary. The series, titled, The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, told the story of the catfishing scandal that caught the college football world by storm in 2012.

Many consider Te’o one of the best players ever to suit up for Notre Dame.