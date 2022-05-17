Now in Offseason, LeBron James Hosts Entertaining Q&A Session on Twitter

As the NBA Playoffs continue, one perennial All-Star is glaringly absent from this postseason’s festivities. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a play-in spot in the final week of the regular season. That marks only the fourth time James has missed out on the playoffs in his 19 seasons in the league. Since the four-time NBA champion is sitting at home watching the playoffs like the rest of us, James took to Twitter to answer fans’ questions last night during his free time.

James has made the most of his offseason so far. He and his family vacationed together on a private island in the Maldives. Yet forever a student and follower of the game, “King James” still takes in as many playoff games as possible. In fact, he frequently posts on Twitter sharing commentary on the matchups.

On Monday night, there was a rare absence of NBA playoff games as the league had an off-day to allow teams to rest. That’s when James took to social media to open up on a myriad of topics during his impromptu Twitter Q&A session. LeBron answered several basketball-related questions from fans. They included his thoughts on how long he’ll play, if he’ll play with his son one day, his favorite current NBA player, and more. He also answered questions about movies, music, and other non-basketball questions as well. Here’s a breakdown of some of LeBron James’ most entertaining answers from his recent Twitter interaction with fans.

LeBron James Answers NBA Fans’ Questions About Basketball on Twitter

As one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace an NBA hardcourt, LeBron James received plenty of questions related to his chosen sport. One question that has had NBA fans and analysts curious for years got brought up early on during the Q&A.

The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest. It's really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I'm still psycho driven! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Considering James just had a historically productive season for a 37-year-old NBA player, it’s no surprise he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon. Plus, he still has a dream of playing with his eldest son, Bronny, in the league one day. He got that question as well when a fan asked, “You 100% plan on playing with Bronny?”

“That’s the plan! God willing,” James answered.

Bronny James plays for an elite high school basketball program at Sierra Canyon in L.A. He’s grown into a four-star prospect and can hold his own on the court. Therefore another fan wanted to know if LeBron’s son had beat his famous father one-on-one yet. James shared a hilarious answer to the fan’s question.

The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn't finish the game. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Another NBA fan on Twitter asked LeBron James who his favorite player is under 25 years old. The four-time NBA MVP shared that Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is his favorite player in the league. When asked who he would want as his two-on-two teammate against NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LeBron picked Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, or Kobe Bryant.

In other basketball-related questions, LeBron shared his favorite players not in the Naismith Hall of Fame. He chose Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway, and Tracy McGrady since he couldn’t pick just one. Yet there were many more questions, including one from another famous athlete and friend.

LeBron Answers Several Questions Unrelated to Basketball

Of course, fans wanted to know more than just LeBron James’ takes on the NBA. In fact, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady even joined in on the fun and asked about the pair facing off in an ice hockey shootout.

me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

If you were wondering about LeBron James’ favorite hip-hop albums, one fan had you covered. James responded with “The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real!”

Finally, one Twitter user wanted to know the Lakers forward’s top five favorite movies. He went with “Gladiator, The Godfather, Coming 2 America, Friday, and Wedding Crashers.” Not a bad list at all. LeBron went on to answer those questions and many more for about half an hour yesterday. It’s a rarity fans get to interact with their sports heroes directly, but many got that chance on Monday night.