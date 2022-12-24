NY Giants Players in Mall of America During Shooting

Members of the New York Giants football team were inside the Mall of America in Minneapolis during a fatal shooting, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Fortunately, none of the players suffered any injuries during the incident.

Friday night, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Mall of America, forcing a lockdown. Multiple Giants players were inside the mall at the time of the shooting. Names of the individuals inside at the time of the incident remain unknown.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” A Giants representative told the Associated Press.

New York traveled to Minneapolis for a Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants’ team hotel was located across the street from the enormous shopping center.

Also inside the Mall of America at the time of the horrific shooting was Bob Papa, who is a radio broadcaster for the team. He tweeted about the incident inside the mall.

“Scary here. Shooting in mall. On lockdown at #TwinCitiesGrill,” Papa tweeted. “Two gunmen at least one victim.” He later tweeted that he made it out of the mall safely.

According to TMZ Sports, a fight broke out among two groups inside Nordstrom. Gunshots were later fired, claiming the life of a 19-year-old.

Not the First Scary Mall of America Incident This Year

Unfortunately, Friday’s shooting inside the Mall of America was not the first scary moment inside the structure for a professional athlete this year. In August, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were inside the mall when a shooting occurred.

An altercation unfolded between two groups at the Nike store located within the Mall of America. Shots rang out, causing serious panic among everyone within the mall.

At the time of the incident, Busch was separated from his wife, Samantha. The two used their cell phones to communicate as chaos ensued around them.

Fortunately, Busch, his wife and son, Brexton, made it safely out of the building. The NASCAR star recalled the terrifying incident.

“There was definitely a sense of danger, a huge sense,” Busch said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “Samantha called me and we had no idea. Brexton and I were actually in line for a ride, we were next to go on that ride. She called me and I answered and we skipped right through going on the ride and went straight back out the exit.

“We just stayed on the phone together because she told me, she goes ‘there’s an active shooter, shots have been fired. At that point, active shooter or somebody shooting at another person, whatever, you don’t know.”