ny-jets-fans-rain-boos-down-on-zach-wilson-after-poor-first-half-performance

The boobirds are out in full force at MetLife Stadium. Zach Wilson got an ear full from the crowd as the first half came to an end. Wilson started on Thursday Night Football in place of the injured Mike White. Many believe this is his last chance as an NFL starter – and it hasn’t gone well.

What really doesn’t help Zach Wilson is the fact that he’s playing against Trevor Lawrence. This game is another reminder of why Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall in 2021, and not Wilson. The first half ended with a measly 7/14 for 78 yards and an interception.

This is the result of that. Just a chorus of boos from the Jets faithful. They want to make the playoffs, not watch their team fall apart at the end of the season.

Zach Wilson been getting boos for at least 5 min now 👀😮pic.twitter.com/kKXRv3UhVl — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 23, 2022

Going into the half down 13-3, Zach Wilson and his offense were bad. They had negligible rushing yards, so few it isn’t worth talking about, and looked like the worst of the two teams by far. Jacksonville has just had a better game all night long.

These Jets fans are not as patient as they were a year ago. Wilson does not get the same benefit of the doubt. Especially with the position the Jets have played themselves into this season. With a postseason berth on the line, Wilson just couldn’t meet the moment.

If things don’t turn around quickly, this might be the last we see of Zach Wilson as far as being a starting quarterback is concerned.

Zach Wilson Benched in Second Half

After giving Zach Wilson some more chances in the second half, head coach Robert Saleh had to make the decision – again. Wilson was benched and in came Chris Streveler. The former backup in the CFL, Streveler is getting his first NFL minutes tonight on Thursday Night Football.

This is the second time this season that Wilson has been benched for another quarterback. When he was taken out of the game, he was just 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. Those are not the numbers they need to win games.

Perhaps Streveler is their best option moving forward until Mike White is back. Maybe they should have moved on from Zach Wilson weeks ago, for good. It is clear that the Jets quarterback situation will not look the same in 2023. And if it is, then fans might just lose their minds.