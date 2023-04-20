It’s been an open secret for some time that the Oakland A’s aren’t happy. Attendance is atrocious, often worse than minor league teams. The team is historically bad to open 2023. There are even possums invading the broadcast booth.

Now, the A’s are signaling that the franchise is going to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

This comes as the A’s have announced that they’re signing a binding agreement to buy land for a future ballpark in Las Vegas. That means that the team is going to be moving there at some point in the future.

Wow. A statement has been released by the Oakland A’s on the Vegas move.



Wow. A statement has been released by the Oakland A's on the Vegas move.

This is happening.

This comes after years of trying to get a new stadium built to replace the Oakland Coliseum. However, ownership was never able to get this accomplished, largely due to disagreements with the city of Oakland itself.

“We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps,” the A’s announced.

The agreement will see the A’s purchase 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

“For a while we were on parallel paths (with Oakland), but we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

With the decision, the A’s will become the first MLB team to move since the Expos left Montreal.

“We support the A’s turning their focus on Las Vegas and look forward to them bringing finality to this process by the end of the year,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Oakland A’s Fans Are Planning a Reverse Boycott

Oakland A’s fans want it to be known that they aren’t the issue. So, before the news that land was purchased in Nevada, Oakland fans had been planning a reverse boycott.

Stu Clary, an A’s fan, came up with the idea.

“The idea is to pack the Coli on a random weeknight showing MLB and the country that us fans are not the problem. Hope to see you there. Please share,” he posted.

He chose June 13th, against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s a completely random night and random opponent. By filling the stadium, fans would prove that ownership is the issue. However, whether that still happens is unclear.