Oakland A’s Fans Planning ‘Reverse Boycott’ To Prove Point to Ownership

Oakland A’s fans are hoping to send a strong message to the MLB during a weeknight game in June. The goal? To prove that ownership — not fans — are the problem with the team.

Stu Clary, an A’s fan, sent out a message to fans across the area to “Pack the Coliseum” for a June 13 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He wants to show the league that fan support is abundant in the city.

“The idea is to pack the Coli on a random weeknight showing MLB and the country that us fans are not the problem. Hope to see you there. Please share,” he wrote.

It’s basically a “reverse boycott,” if you will.

Tune into a random A’s game and you’re likely to see a lot of empty seats at the Coliseum. It’s prompted conversations about the team potentially packing up and leaving … with Las Vegas becoming a possible destination.

But Clary and other A’s fans want to prove that support is there and that ownership has failed to place an investment in the team. It’ll be interesting to see if this reverse boycott works or if June 13 looks just like another game at the Coliseum.

Clary’s message has received 180 retweets and is approaching 400 likes on Twitter. That’s not a ton of traction for an MLB team, but it’s a start.

Opossum Takes Over Broadcast Booth at Oakland A’s Stadium

We have no idea who all will show up for that June 13 reverse boycott, but we do know one animal who will be in attendance. An opossum that has overtaken a broadcast area at the Coliseum likely won’t be leaving before that date.

During the New York Mets’ trip to Oakland, broadcasters Ron Darling and Gary Cohen talked about the situation.

A possum has taken ownership of Oakland’s visiting broadcast booth pic.twitter.com/veg8qcxrWh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2023

“I came here and went to the booth,” Darling said. “And people grabbed me almost tackled me and pushed me into this booth.”

But an old friend had a unique experience with the possum when the Los Angeles Angels visited the A’s to start the season.

“The Angels played here at the beginning of the season. They were the first team in, and Wayne Randazzo — our friend — is now the television voice of the Angels,” Cohen said. “And he told us that in the opening game of the season, the possum — who apparently lives somewhere in the wall behind that visitor’s TV booth — made an appearance during the game in their booth. It was just, you know, crawling around, minding own possum business, walking across the counter.

“I mean, he wasn’t you know trying to horn in on the broadcast. He was just doing his possum things.”