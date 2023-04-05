MLB Opening Week is in full effect and the Oakland A’s are having major trouble getting fans in seats already. The A’s took the field on Tuesday with a dismal final attendance count of just 3,407 fans. Adding insult to injury, the total was fewer fans than 11 Triple-A baseball games the same day.

The knowledge that A’s fans are unhappy with the current team ownership isn’t a major surprise. What is surprising is that things might be getting much worse before they get better. Oakland hosted the Los Angeles Angels for their Opening Day game, with superstar Shohei Ohtani pitching. Not even the draw of baseball’s best player was enough to fill seats on opening day.

Now, with even less incentive, fans simply aren’t showing up for these first games of the season.

“Of the 13 AAA games yesterday, 11 drew more fans than the Oakland A’s announced attendance of 3,407. Four more than doubled the A’s attendance,” explained Baseball America‘s JJ Cooper.

The poor attendance numbers reflect the state of turmoil between the team’s ownership and the city. The exodus of professional sports teams from Oakland left many wondering if the A’s would be able to do the same and move to a new destination like Las Vegas — following in the footsteps of the Raiders.

However, the immediate future seems to be that there’s no forward momentum for the franchise. The low attendance counts could even progressively get lower as we get into the dog days of the season. When late summer baseball rolls around, the A’s could be firmly out of the playoff hunt. If the team is non-competitive, expect in-person attendance to continue to reflect that.

Oakland has began their season with a slow start, going 2-4 in their first six games. The team is coming off it’s second-straight year of missing the playoffs, and they’re attempting to right the ship after last year where they finished 60-102 — a full 46 games back in their division.